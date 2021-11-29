Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Revlon worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 11.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 96.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Revlon stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $641.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.98. Revlon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

