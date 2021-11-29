Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) Short Interest Update

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the October 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 148,444 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

PRSR stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Prospector Capital has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.