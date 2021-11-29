Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce sales of $33.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.10 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $19.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $132.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

