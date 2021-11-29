Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Down 74.9% in November

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 74.9% from the October 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $6.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96. Puyi has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.11.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

