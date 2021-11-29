Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.70.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE SWCH opened at $26.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 157.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Switch has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 132,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $3,468,565.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $5,358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,839,055 shares of company stock worth $46,993,259. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Switch by 43,360.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,275 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Switch by 169,985.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Switch by 4,985.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Switch in the second quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,766,000 after buying an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

