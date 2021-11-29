Financial Review: Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC) vs. Its Peers

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ: SVVC) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Firsthand Technology Value Fund to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund 129.63% 1.41% 1.33% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

5.2% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Firsthand Technology Value Fund Competitors 262 923 827 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Firsthand Technology Value Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s peers have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $3.65 million -$22.95 million 5.13 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.61

Firsthand Technology Value Fund’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund. Firsthand Technology Value Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund peers beat Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. We are a Maryland corporation and are registered with the SEC as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This provides the company with certain structural advantages, including public liquidity and a beneficial tax structure. Firsthand Capital Management, Inc. provides investment management services to us. Firsthand is led by Kevin Landis, a seasoned technology and cleantech investor with more than 25 years of experience in technology and investment management. Firsthand’s team has been responsible for over $300 million of investments in more than 40 private companies over the past 20 years.

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.