MOGU (MOGU) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MOGU to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MOGU and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.29 MOGU Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 70.77

MOGU’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MOGU and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1198 6023 11257 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 273.33%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 35.59%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -0.93% -78.15% 1.84%

Risk & Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s peers have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MOGU peers beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

