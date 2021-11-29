Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 393.5% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

