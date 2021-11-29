A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Update

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the October 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Danske raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

