Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

About Roscan Gold

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

