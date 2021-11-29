Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RCGCF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About Roscan Gold
Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.