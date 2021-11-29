Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Harbor Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

