Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Harbor Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03.
About Harbor Diversified
