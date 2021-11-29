Intuit (INTU) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $710.00 to $802.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $625.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $621.00 to $770.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $584.00 to $696.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $700.00 to $850.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $650.00 to $720.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $625.00 to $725.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $640.00 to $790.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $640.00 to $730.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $780.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $840.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $535.00.

11/17/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $625.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Intuit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $615.00 to $715.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $633.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

10/11/2021 – Intuit had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $666.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $592.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $348.13 and a one year high of $716.86.

Get Intuit Inc alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.