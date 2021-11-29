Timberline Resources (TLRS) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Timberline Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Timberline Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 796 3512 3790 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 61.92%. Given Timberline Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -4.81 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.53

Timberline Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timberline Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.90% -0.28%

Volatility and Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ peers have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Timberline Resources peers beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Timberline Resources Company Profile

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

