Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,869 shares of company stock worth $268,019. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,590.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 344,722 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 215,750 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKTS stock opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

