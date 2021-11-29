XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. XPeng has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $68.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,571,000 after buying an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 227.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after buying an additional 9,601,257 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,348,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,943,000 after buying an additional 3,781,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in XPeng by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,680,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,435,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

