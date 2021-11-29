SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Down 54.8% in November

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SVFB opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVFB. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.