Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 192.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Recharge Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 840,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,900,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 350,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 328,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 204,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recharge Acquisition alerts:

RCHG stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Recharge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recharge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.