iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Up 194.3% in November

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 194.3% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SDG opened at $92.11 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $88.01 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200 day moving average of $97.36.

