Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($0.67). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 112.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%.

Several analysts have commented on KYMR shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,843. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $91.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.40.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

