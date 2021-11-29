JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Atlanticus stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlanticus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,040,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanticus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Atlanticus by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.