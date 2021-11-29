Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Innovative Solutions and Support’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% Innovative Solutions and Support 21.27% 21.13% 16.93%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Compass and Innovative Solutions and Support, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Innovative Solutions and Support 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus target price of $21.56, suggesting a potential upside of 126.90%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Innovative Solutions and Support.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and Innovative Solutions and Support’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion 1.01 -$270.20 million N/A N/A Innovative Solutions and Support $21.59 million 5.38 $3.27 million $0.28 24.07

Innovative Solutions and Support has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Innovative Solutions and Support shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innovative Solutions and Support beats Compass on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers. It supplies integrated flight management systems, flat panel display systems, integrated standby units and advanced global positioning system receivers that enable reduced carbon footprint navigation. The company was founded by Geoffrey S. M. Hedrick on February 12, 1988 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

