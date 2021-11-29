Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 355.6% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wal-Mart de México stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMMVY shares. Grupo Santander started coverage on shares of Wal-Mart de México in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

