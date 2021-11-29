$75.87 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $75.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. Target Hospitality posted sales of $51.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $284.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.50 million to $287.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $318.57 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $330.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1,483.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 736,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 689,975 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $2,410,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 247,320 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $46,348,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

