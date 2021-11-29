Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) will post $182.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $138.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $756.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $755.60 million to $757.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $858.20 million, with estimates ranging from $855.40 million to $861.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $761,523.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,630,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,218.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,358,130 shares of company stock worth $284,177,400. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.93 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 96.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

