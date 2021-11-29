$16.55 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will post sales of $16.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $66.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $67.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $61.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $62.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 181,423 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 670,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after buying an additional 129,136 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 95,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 118.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 48.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

