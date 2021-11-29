Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.36.

MQ stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.12. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQ. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Marqeta by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $201,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

