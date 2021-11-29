Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a growth of 234.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ADMLF opened at $1.83 on Monday. Adriatic Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adriatic Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

