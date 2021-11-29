Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 1,062.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AHEXY opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adecco Group
Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
