Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 1,062.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AHEXY opened at $24.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -133.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AHEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.06.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

