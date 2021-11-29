Short Interest in Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Increases By 21,060.0%

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a growth of 21,060.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,680,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AABB opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14. Asia Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.66.

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

