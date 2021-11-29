Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from 3,600.00 to 2,800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.65.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $54.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

