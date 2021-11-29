Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $589.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $602.23 million. Saia reported sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.13.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 246.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter worth approximately $378,000.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $335.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

