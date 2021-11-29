Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CWLDF stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

