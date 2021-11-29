Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Rating Increased to Buy at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of CWLDF stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99.
About Crown Resorts
