Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DZ Bank currently has €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,404.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $27.58 on Friday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.