Vesuvius’ (CKSNF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CKSNF has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CKSNF opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

