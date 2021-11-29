Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.20) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 79 ($1.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 64.60 ($0.84) on Friday. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The company has a market cap of £922.46 million and a P/E ratio of 17.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

