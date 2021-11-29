Grupo Santander Begins Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vantage Towers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vantage Towers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $34.89 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

