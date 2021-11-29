Raymond James Boosts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $9.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of KGC opened at $6.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $8.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

