Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.14.

NYSE:SIG opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $221,620.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,523 shares of company stock worth $6,653,370 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

