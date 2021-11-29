Short Interest in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Drops By 73.6%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,400 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CohBar in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

In other CohBar news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of CohBar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CohBar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $869,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CohBar during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

CWBR stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. CohBar has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.57.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CohBar will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

