iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the October 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.