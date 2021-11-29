CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 306.4% from the October 31st total of 25,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $2,922,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,464,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

NASDAQ CFVI opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.