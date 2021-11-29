Analyzing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% Global Net Lease 1.52% 0.35% 0.14%

Volatility & Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.17 -$1.92 million $0.15 108.67 Global Net Lease $330.10 million 4.55 $10.78 million ($0.28) -51.75

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Medical REIT and Global Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Global Net Lease 0 2 1 0 2.33

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Global Net Lease has a consensus price target of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 44.51%. Given Global Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Net Lease pays out -571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Net Lease has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Net Lease is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Global Net Lease on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.