$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to announce $12.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $12.60 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $52.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $49.55 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $50.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

LMST stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

