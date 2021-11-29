Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.20.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $202.81 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,174 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 59.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

