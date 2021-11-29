Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $142.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $98.07 and a twelve month high of $140.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

