BMO Capital Markets Raises Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RSGUF. National Bankshares increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS RSGUF opened at $4.49 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

