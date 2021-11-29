FY2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted by Cormark

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.11. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.87.

RY stock opened at C$130.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$102.74 and a one year high of C$134.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.04.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total value of C$69,558.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$782,294.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.