Fundamental Research Lowers Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Price Target to $2.10

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from $2.21 to $2.10 in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Beat Q3 Revenue Estimate / Preparing for a Strong 2022” and dated November 18, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

KIDZ is an FRC Top Pick.



,” the firm’s analyst commented.

KDOZF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of -0.62. Kidoz has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads.

