Morgan Stanley Downgrades Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) to Sell

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $56.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

LGYRF stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $64.45 and a 12-month high of $79.75.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

