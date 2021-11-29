Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wireless Telecom Group is a global provider of noise generation equipment in the telecommunications field. The company’s products have been primarily used to test the performance and capability of cellular/PCS and satellite communications systems. Other applications include radio, radar, wireless local area network and digital television. “

WTT stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.82. Wireless Telecom Group has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wireless Telecom Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth $4,397,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

